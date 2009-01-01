Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help with Yamaha Parts ID #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 1,277 Help with Yamaha Parts ID Good morning PWC crew. Can anyone identify what I have here?



Came from an FX-1 I had years back that had some extra parts. Are these 61X reeds and reed petals? I primarily mess with Seadoos so any help is appreciated.



The thin petals or whatever they are called were stacked in a clear plastic film and appear to be new.



The reeds or reed cages that are curved appear to be used.



Are any of these items in useable condition?



Thanks.



IMG_0401.jpg



IMG_0402.jpg











IMG_0403.jpg



IMG_0404.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,371 Re: Help with Yamaha Parts ID 61x reeds and stoppers #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Carolina Posts 1,277 Re: Help with Yamaha Parts ID Thank you. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules