Top Dog
Help with Yamaha Parts ID
Good morning PWC crew. Can anyone identify what I have here?
Came from an FX-1 I had years back that had some extra parts. Are these 61X reeds and reed petals? I primarily mess with Seadoos so any help is appreciated.
The thin petals or whatever they are called were stacked in a clear plastic film and appear to be new.
The reeds or reed cages that are curved appear to be used.
Are any of these items in useable condition?
Thanks.
IMG_0401.jpg
IMG_0402.jpg
IMG_0403.jpg
IMG_0404.jpg
Re: Help with Yamaha Parts ID
Re: Help with Yamaha Parts ID
