 Help with Yamaha Parts ID
    Help with Yamaha Parts ID

    Good morning PWC crew. Can anyone identify what I have here?

    Came from an FX-1 I had years back that had some extra parts. Are these 61X reeds and reed petals? I primarily mess with Seadoos so any help is appreciated.

    The thin petals or whatever they are called were stacked in a clear plastic film and appear to be new.

    The reeds or reed cages that are curved appear to be used.

    Are any of these items in useable condition?

    Thanks.

    IMG_0401.jpg

    IMG_0402.jpg





    IMG_0403.jpg

    IMG_0404.jpg
    Re: Help with Yamaha Parts ID

    61x reeds and stoppers
    Re: Help with Yamaha Parts ID

    Thank you.
