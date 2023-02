Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Yamaha FX-1 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location US Age 56 Posts 4 Yamaha FX-1 No motor,

electronics or carbs.

As pictured, the hull, hood and pole are in great shape and it has front sponsons

144 pump swap w/ a Solas 14.5 - 18 impellar

Nose bracket, pole bolt and spring

Midshaft

Stock waterbox

Steering cable

Throttle cable

R + D intake grate

Pro-tec rideplate



Located in Central Florida





$1,709



