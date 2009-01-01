Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ok I just don't get it, please explain ! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 28,411 Ok I just don't get it, please explain ! So it seems there has been a rash of people posting here lately, with WTB or parts for sale post. Then when you contact them they say text me on my phone number or send them your phone number because they don't get on here much.



So if you don't get on here much why post stuff for sale here or post WTB ads here, and why do you want my number if you have to come on here and look under notifications to get my number, I am sorry but none of this makes any sense to me at all , please explain what I am missing here .





It's like I want to sell my stuff or buy some stuff but I really don't want the hassle of doing either , I can't do internet searches and I am completely and totally technically illiterate .

Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 02:44 PM . Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules