 WTB CDI box for 701 Yamaha SuperJet
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Hydro-Turf

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:43 PM #1
    JSrider82
    JSrider82 is offline
    Frequent Poster JSrider82's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    Altona
    Age
    40
    Posts
    155

    WTB CDI box for 701 Yamaha SuperJet

    looking for a known good CDI for a 1996 701 SJ, I'm good with an OEM, or possibly a MSD if the price is good. Shipped to Canada,

    Thanks
    Jeremy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:54 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,369

    Re: WTB CDI box for 701 Yamaha SuperJet

    Have 62t type for your ski , have shipped to Canada before , shippin is double , unless , you have a bud in US
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 