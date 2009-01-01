Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB CDI box for 701 Yamaha SuperJet #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 40 Posts 155 WTB CDI box for 701 Yamaha SuperJet looking for a known good CDI for a 1996 701 SJ, I'm good with an OEM, or possibly a MSD if the price is good. Shipped to Canada,



Thanks

Jeremy #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,369 Re: WTB CDI box for 701 Yamaha SuperJet Have 62t type for your ski , have shipped to Canada before , shippin is double , unless , you have a bud in US Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules