F12x / R12x Shop Manual and/or Rebuild Kit?

Anyone know where I can find a shop manual and/or a rebuild kit for an R-12X/F-12X engine?



With only about 70 hours on the clock, I tried to start the engine after sitting for a few months, found a rusted #1 spark plug and low compression in 2 cylinders, likely from rust caused from water vapor in the water box or blown head gasket after loaning my R-12X to my sons.



I'd rather tear it apart it myself than buy a (partial) rebuild. 2006 Honda R-12x

2006 Honda F-12x

