Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Kawi 1100 long Block SoCal #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location NorCal Posts 60 WTB Kawi 1100 long Block SoCal Been a minute since since Iíve been on here, but I am in need of an 1100 long block for a buddys couch.



Lmk if any of you lads have one laying around Originally Posted by rock_smasher Originally Posted by Best way to properly tune a BN-



1- unbolt it from your intake

2- chuck it into the nearest body of water

3- if it floats, its a good carb- if it sinks, you have a good excuse to buy a sbn Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules