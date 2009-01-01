 Team Costco in the house!
pxctoday

  1. Today, 06:56 PM #1
    vegasphotog
    Resident Guru vegasphotog's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    Vegas, Baby!
    Posts
    1,026

    Team Costco in the house!

    Who cares, right? Well, for us that live in the desert Southwest, Costco usually starts dropping their summer apparel 'bout now. So, I was doing my laps today and saw they had a fresh stack of REEL LIFE long sleeve water shirts for only $10!! They had three great colors! Costco is not showing these on the website so this link does not accurately show the shirts they are selling but, super great quality for the water this summer! https://reellifegear.com/pages/sun-and-water


    Speaking of Team Costco, a couple of weeks ago they were selling (and, still are) these Tulips for dummies like me. I don't have a green thumb; or even a brown thumb...more like a black thumb. I kill silk plants! hahahahah

    But, these come in a vase with water and you just have to keep the water level correct...and, voila...they were starting to open up today so I brought them into the studio...I am TEAM COSTCO! hahahahah

  2. Today, 07:46 PM #2
    Quinc
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Location
    NorCal
    Posts
    2,411
    Re: Team Costco in the house!

    thank you for the heads up!
