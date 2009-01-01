|
Team Costco in the house!
Who cares, right? Well, for us that live in the desert Southwest, Costco usually starts dropping their summer apparel 'bout now. So, I was doing my laps today and saw they had a fresh stack of REEL LIFE long sleeve water shirts for only $10!! They had three great colors! Costco is not showing these on the website so this link does not accurately show the shirts they are selling but, super great quality for the water this summer! https://reellifegear.com/pages/sun-and-water
Speaking of Team Costco, a couple of weeks ago they were selling (and, still are) these Tulips for dummies like me. I don't have a green thumb; or even a brown thumb...more like a black thumb. I kill silk plants! hahahahah
But, these come in a vase with water and you just have to keep the water level correct...and, voila...they were starting to open up today so I brought them into the studio...I am TEAM COSTCO! hahahahah
Re: Team Costco in the house!
thank you for the heads up!
