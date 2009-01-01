|
No spark
I have a 2017 sxr hull with a 96 kawi triple 1100. I have replaced many parts including the igniter, cdi, front cover. I have intermittent spark now. Ill get a 1 or two lights then nothing. Ive been struggling for a couple of weeks and really need some advice on how to continue.
