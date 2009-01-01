|
F-15x 2009 oil in the hull
Hi all
i have got a bit of oil in my f-15x hull , have checked the oil line to the turbo & oil filter all good
Any Ideas where it might be coming from , cheers
Re: F-15x 2009 oil in the hull
Check for a loose oil sensor right below the oil filter on the right side. I've seen them leak there.
Re: F-15x 2009 oil in the hull
thanks will have a look , going to put some white paper under the engine & run it for a bit , to help pin point the leak area
