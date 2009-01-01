 F-15x 2009 oil in the hull
  Yesterday, 08:59 PM #1
    sir_stainless
    F-15x 2009 oil in the hull

    Hi all
    i have got a bit of oil in my f-15x hull , have checked the oil line to the turbo & oil filter all good
    Any Ideas where it might be coming from , cheers
  Today, 12:29 AM #2
    Myself
    Re: F-15x 2009 oil in the hull

    Check for a loose oil sensor right below the oil filter on the right side. I've seen them leak there.
  Today, 12:41 AM #3
    sir_stainless
    Re: F-15x 2009 oil in the hull

    thanks will have a look , going to put some white paper under the engine & run it for a bit , to help pin point the leak area
