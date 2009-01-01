Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: F-15x 2009 oil in the hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2012 Location Brisbane Australia Posts 2 F-15x 2009 oil in the hull Hi all

i have got a bit of oil in my f-15x hull , have checked the oil line to the turbo & oil filter all good

Any Ideas where it might be coming from , cheers #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,373 Re: F-15x 2009 oil in the hull Check for a loose oil sensor right below the oil filter on the right side. I've seen them leak there. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

