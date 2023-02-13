Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Crazy bulletproof Yamaha twins #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,369 Crazy bulletproof Yamaha twins Last summer early in the season, a customer brings me a purple hull Raider that won't start. Towards the end of the previous season it lost speed and was getting hard to start. Well......low compression and I gave him a credit and we kicked it off his trailer. I yanked it today in hopes maybe it was a simple top end job and was VERY surprised at what I found.

Head....clean with NO damage, in fact VERY clean on the dead cylinder.

Piston tops....,one looked perfect. Other one, pretty clean and a bit funky colored.

Cylinder walls......good side still had factory crosshatch. Dead cylinder had light scoring pretty much all the way around.

Blown head gasket and water intrusion had washed the cylinder walls.

Pulled the cylinder off and found THIS PISTON!!! No head damage, very light scoring that honed right out, no broken sleeve, no damaged reeds, no case damage, rod and bearings are fine, no metal sitting around in the bottom end!

All I can think of is that possibly it ingested water which is what blew the head gasket and MAYBE cracked the piston skirt. Then while continuing to run the ski, very small pieces of piston skirt started breaking off. At the same time, the incoming water continually washed the debris straight out the exhaust......which is also clean on the dead side.

Anyway, a honing, couple gaskets, and a good used oem std piston, and this thing will be running great again. Just absolutely CRAZY! Attached Images 20230213_203739.jpg (94.4 KB, 7 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

