So I took an STS 750 engine, bored it out to 82mm and used an 800SXR top en rebuild kit to make it 800CC... I used the original STS twin carbs (did a rebuild), carbed it and it was great! Next I pushed the envelope a step up by slapping an Westcoast head on it and after a 2 min ride at basically idle from the boat ramp to the beach to check needle adjustment my front piston melted. I took the engine apart and the back piston seems fine, I can see a little bit of scoring but nothing too bad. The front piston melted in the ring area and its trash, I guess I was super stupid for not cheching carburation on the trailer but DAMN I didnt know it would melt on me that quick!

Im starting to plan the next steps and im thinking i´ll have to re-JEt the carbs because they still have the original 750 stock jets... Do you guys have a recomendation on where to start? I have a 650 westcoast exhaust manifold and pipe on it, a skat trak 6.5 impeller on the 650 pump and its got 750 electronics. I installed dual cooling back when it had a 650 in it and it also has a blowsion flow control valve on the stinger.

I have a pop off pressure gauge on its way beacuse I installed a pair of blowsion airforced flame arrestors so any info on that will be greatly apreciated!



Thanks a lot to anybody that can chime in!



