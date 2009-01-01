Hey all, swapping my electric motor from a 300sx into a 550sx hull and not sure what impeller to start with. (stock impeller is beat to sh1t)

Currently running a PJS 17 in my 300sx and its perfect. *Skat 16 would cavitate on take off.

Any idea on what pitch impeller to start with in the 550sx? And does anyone have a 550sx impeller for sale?


Here is the 300sx: