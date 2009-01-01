just testing the waters for now... should I sell my skis?
I have 2 complete B1's, and 1 hull (has a partial 61X), along with a few parts. They've been sitting up a few years, but both of the complete skis always ran like fine watches, with both cylinders on both skis all right at, or barely under 150psi, and within a couple pounds of it's partner. The "Blurple '94 has a Factory b w/ limited chamber, carbs jetted to match, and a one piece "shredder?"ride plate,... other than that, it's all oem. The yellow '95 is all oem stock, although it does have a broken steering cable. I'll throw up a few pics. Skis are in Houston, TX
Yes, as everyone here knows absolutely nothing about your personal circumstances and riding plans, you should most definitely sell your skis while also holding on to them forever, just in case. Right now is the ideal time to both sell and keep skis.
Bahahaaaa... wassup dude, I see you're still harassing poor vulnerable souls on the forums here! haha... been a while man. You doin alright bro? Yeah, I just don't get to ride em much where I'm at now. Expedition_and_Marquis (2).jpg
All good, just older and slower.
The market for B1s, like most everything, was crazy in 2021 and 2022.
B1s are still in demand, so finding buyers won't be impossible. If you want "all the money", you're better off selling stuff separately. Selling the package is less work, but expect to offer a discount to make that happen.
thanks dude, all good stuff to know. it's been so long I had no idea if people even still rode em... seemed like everyone was going for the couches with cup holders yrs back,... wasn't sure anyone was still left. i just gotta new $75K left hip, and the right ain't got too much longer, both knees are henky, I just think it may be time to not keep trying to kill myself. That's why I got into skis, I wanted to get outta motocross before I was confined to a wheelchair sportin a colostomy bag.