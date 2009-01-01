Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 300, 440, 550, 550SX, 650SC/TS/X2, 750SX/SS Parts. #1 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Oakdale, Ca. Posts 1,013 Kawasaki 300, 440, 550, 550SX, 650SC/TS/X2, 750SX/SS Parts. Trying to clean out my parts hoard and make a little room in my garage.



Prices dont include the ride. Pm me for more info if youre interested in anything.



All driveshafts have good splines, couplers, and seal/bearing surfaces.



JS300

Motor mount plate set. 30.00



JS440/550

440 Driveshaft with good bearings and impeller threads. 65.00

440 Two bolt exhaust bolt flange exhaust manifold. 20.00



550SX

Three Driveshafts with good splines and bearing/seal surfaces. 75.00 each.

OEM Impeller. 45.00



650SC/TS

Two driveshafts with good splines and bearing/seal surfaces. 35.00 each.

TS bars (2), steering posts (2), front lid hinge (1) and cowling bracket (1). 15.00 each.

Two TS fuel tanks with pickups. 35.00 each.



X2 Driveshaft. 225.00



750SS

Steering post. 15.00



750SX

PJS 750/800 Dual 46mm Intake Manifold. 225.00

Hood. 75.00

Brand new R&D ignition advance plate with instructions. 50.00

Fuel tank. 35.00

OEM Impeller good condition. 45.00

Set of purple end rail extinguisher caps. 35.00



'90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.

'84 JS550/650 pump swap with PJS Viper engine.

'93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.

'81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '

'93 300sx/750 SP BOB.



