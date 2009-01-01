Trying to clean out my parts hoard and make a little room in my garage.
Prices dont include the ride. Pm me for more info if youre interested in anything.
All driveshafts have good splines, couplers, and seal/bearing surfaces.
JS300
Motor mount plate set. 30.00
JS440/550
440 Driveshaft with good bearings and impeller threads. 65.00
440 Two bolt exhaust bolt flange exhaust manifold. 20.00
550SX
Three Driveshafts with good splines and bearing/seal surfaces. 75.00 each.
OEM Impeller. 45.00
650SC/TS
Two driveshafts with good splines and bearing/seal surfaces. 35.00 each.
TS bars (2), steering posts (2), front lid hinge (1) and cowling bracket (1). 15.00 each.
Two TS fuel tanks with pickups. 35.00 each.
X2 Driveshaft. 225.00
750SS
Steering post. 15.00
750SX
PJS 750/800 Dual 46mm Intake Manifold. 225.00
Hood. 75.00
Brand new R&D ignition advance plate with instructions. 50.00
Fuel tank. 35.00
OEM Impeller good condition. 45.00
Set of purple end rail extinguisher caps. 35.00
