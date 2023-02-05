 98 XL/gp 700 display? anyone have?
  Today, 03:55 PM
    blaster121
    98 XL/gp 700 display? anyone have?

    looking for a 98 XL 700 display attached a pic of what it looks like, thank you.
  Today, 05:49 PM
    Myself
    Re: 98 XL/gp 700 display? anyone have?

    Isn't that style just an oil light and nothing else?
