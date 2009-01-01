Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawasaki 750 WOT RPM Question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2023 Location Idaho Posts 2 Kawasaki 750 WOT RPM Question Hey I've got a bit of a unique setup and looking for advice from those that have more experience with the 750s and Kawasaki PWCs in general. I recently picked up a 12' mini jet boat with a Kawasaki 650 in it. It has the OEM 650 pump. I then pulled a 750 out of an xi and swapped it for the 650 in my boat. The 750 gave me 135 and 140 psi on a compression test. I did new plugs, oil injection delete and the case drain delete. I also put a new skat-trak 140-75 swirl 12/16 in the pump. Ran it on the river tonight and it seemed to run pretty good.



My question comes in with the top end rpm. At WOT it's doing about 6200rpm and 35ish mph (average of upriver and downriver speed). Granted this is on a river so the water isn't exactly glassy. Can anyone tell me if that is a reasonable rpm given that I'm running a heavier craft than the original PWC and have a 650 pump? Should I be trying a different impeller to get higher rpms? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2023 Location Idaho Posts 2 Re: Kawasaki 750 WOT RPM Question



This is me testing it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules