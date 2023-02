Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 crank #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2022 Location Your moms house Posts 117 550 crank Solid orange band crank out of 91 Reed. Will work in pp motor too. No slop in rod or main bearings. Labyrinth seals are good and flywheel snout is in good shape. $250 buyer pays shipping and paypal fees 4DFAC8BB-CDFE-45D2-8DAF-1882E454CFAC.jpeg179999CE-189D-4F57-866C-09CD75CBF32F.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules