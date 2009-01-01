|
|
-
Kawasaki 300 Sx
Selling one of our kids Jetskis. We currently have 2 of these 300sx skis and no longer need both. Runs well but will need a battery. We have upgraded several items like the carb, intake, mats, bars etc.
Located in Kansas. Call or text (316)619-808eight for more info Asking $1500
300 sx 1.jpg300 sx 5.jpg300 sx 3.jpg300 sx 2.jpg300 sx 4.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules