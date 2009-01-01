|
|
-
I dream skis
The 13th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Freeride at Blue Marsh Lake in Reading, PA
The 13th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Freeride presented by PZ's Jet Skis, Golf Carts & Trailers will be held this year on Saturday 4/22/23.
It's an annual Get-Together for Stand-Up Jet Skis but all skis, boats & SPECTATORS are welcome!
The FreeRide will be held at the State Hill Boat Launch/Ramp so make sure you are heading to the correct Ramp.
***FREE*** entry to the Raffle Prizes for Riders donated by various Vendors. Last year every Rider won something!!! Last year we have donations from the following vendors:
PZ's Jet skis, Golf Carts & Trailers
Torrent Pumps
TPE Motors
Thrust Innovations
Wax Racing
MotorHead PowerSports
Adrenalyn Junkies
M&W Electric
PFM Industries
Watcon
Fly-n-Ty Products
Rad Dudes
BJS Performance
PWCDoctor.com
MotoChurch
Lehr Performance Watercraft
Pro Rider Watercraft Magazine
Please keep in mind, Blue Marsh is a State Park - skis need to be registered and everyone needs to follow rules and be safe.
The address for the State Hill Boat Launch is 599 Brownsville Rd, Sinking Spring, PA 19565 - it is very close to Ganly's Irish Pub & Restaurant.
We can't wait for the 2023 Event - hope to see everyone!!!
www.aprilfoolsride.com
www.pzjetskis.com
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules