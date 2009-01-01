The 13th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Freeride presented by PZ's Jet Skis, Golf Carts & Trailers will be held this year on Saturday 4/22/23.



It's an annual Get-Together for Stand-Up Jet Skis but all skis, boats & SPECTATORS are welcome!



The FreeRide will be held at the State Hill Boat Launch/Ramp so make sure you are heading to the correct Ramp.



***FREE*** entry to the Raffle Prizes for Riders donated by various Vendors. Last year every Rider won something!!! Last year we have donations from the following vendors:
PZ's Jet skis, Golf Carts & Trailers
Torrent Pumps
TPE Motors
Thrust Innovations
Wax Racing
MotorHead PowerSports
Adrenalyn Junkies
M&W Electric
PFM Industries
Watcon
Fly-n-Ty Products
Rad Dudes
BJS Performance
PWCDoctor.com
MotoChurch
Lehr Performance Watercraft
Pro Rider Watercraft Magazine




Please keep in mind, Blue Marsh is a State Park - skis need to be registered and everyone needs to follow rules and be safe.


The address for the State Hill Boat Launch is 599 Brownsville Rd, Sinking Spring, PA 19565 - it is very close to Ganly's Irish Pub & Restaurant.


We can't wait for the 2023 Event - hope to see everyone!!!


www.aprilfoolsride.com



www.pzjetskis.com