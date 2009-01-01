Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The 13th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Freeride at Blue Marsh Lake in Reading, PA #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2009 Location Pottsville, PA Age 51 Posts 720 The 13th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Freeride at Blue Marsh Lake in Reading, PA The 13th Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Freeride presented by PZ's Jet Skis, Golf Carts & Trailers will be held this year on Saturday 4/22/23.







It's an annual Get-Together for Stand-Up Jet Skis but all skis, boats & SPECTATORS are welcome!







The FreeRide will be held at the State Hill Boat Launch/Ramp so make sure you are heading to the correct Ramp.







***FREE*** entry to the Raffle Prizes for Riders donated by various Vendors. Last year every Rider won something!!! Last year we have donations from the following vendors:

PZ's Jet skis, Golf Carts & Trailers

Torrent Pumps

TPE Motors

Thrust Innovations

Wax Racing

MotorHead PowerSports

Adrenalyn Junkies

M&W Electric

PFM Industries

Watcon

Fly-n-Ty Products

Rad Dudes

BJS Performance

PWCDoctor.com

MotoChurch

Lehr Performance Watercraft

Pro Rider Watercraft Magazine









Please keep in mind, Blue Marsh is a State Park - skis need to be registered and everyone needs to follow rules and be safe.





The address for the State Hill Boat Launch is 599 Brownsville Rd, Sinking Spring, PA 19565 - it is very close to Ganly's Irish Pub & Restaurant.





We can't wait for the 2023 Event - hope to see everyone!!!





www.aprilfoolsride.com







