 RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Hydro-Turf

Results 1 to 7 of 7
  1. Today, 01:42 PM #1
    LOUIS13
    LOUIS13 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    66

    RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?

    I have an 01 RX DI that I bought after sitting for a long time. It runs perfect but after running on the hose for a few min, the temp alarm starts to go off. There doesn't appear to be water flowing out of the fitting at the bottom of the cylinders which leads me to believe the previous owner sucked up sand and never flushed. Is there something I can pour into the head like lime away that will dissolve the salt and break up the clog? Has anyone successfully done this? Water appears to be coming out of all the rest of the pissers.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:00 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,362

    Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?

    No not really products like Saltaway don'tdo much and it it is salt good luck ever getting it apart, if it is sand I have had luck removing the head and vacuuming, picking and flushing it out that way.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:08 PM #3
    LOUIS13
    LOUIS13 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    66

    Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    No not really products like Saltaway don'tdo much and it it is salt good luck ever getting it apart, if it is sand I have had luck removing the head and vacuuming, picking and flushing it out that way.
    It was ridden in salt water which is why I was trying to avoid taking the head off. I'm sure the bolts are going to break.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:20 PM #4
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,362

    Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?

    You can try a combo of air and water using an air compressor and a siphon attachment, but the issue is air will flow through the tiniest crack, water will not.
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 02:20 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:27 PM #5
    LOUIS13
    LOUIS13 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    66

    Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    You can try a combo of air and water using an air compressor and a siphon attachment, but the issue is air will flow through the tiniest crack, water will not.
    Should I remove the temp sensor in the head and blow compressed air through there? Where would I put a siphon attachement?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:33 PM #6
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    28,362

    Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?

    Quote Originally Posted by LOUIS13 View Post
    Should I remove the temp sensor in the head and blow compressed air through there? Where would I put a siphon attachement?

    No that will do nothing, you need to backflush through whatever hose or fitting that is clogged. Of course you will be sucking up water with that hose and not sand, I just want to make that clear. It would probably also be a good idea to do this with the engine running so it doesn't hydrolock and hopefully the water will take some of the sand out along with it .

    If you think it is salt vinegar works wonders but it will take a few weeks and you will need to remove the drain hoses and tie them up or plug them to keep it in the engine.
    You want cleaning vinegar if you can find it , the higher the acidity level the better

    Amazon.com: Angela&Alex Pressure Washer Sandblasting Kit, 5000 PSI Wet Sandblaster Attachment with Goggle, 1/4 Inch Quick Disconnect Sandblasting Kit : Patio, Lawn & Garden
    Last edited by WFO Speedracer; Today at 02:41 PM.
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 02:46 PM #7
    LOUIS13
    LOUIS13 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    New Jersey
    Posts
    66

    Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?

    Quote Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer View Post
    No that will do nothing, you need to backflush through whatever hose or fitting that is clogged. Of course you will be sucking up water with that hose and not sand, I just want to make that clear. It would probably also be a good idea to do this with the engine running so it doesn't hydrolock and hopefully the water will take some of the sand out along with it .

    If you think it is salt vinegar works wonders but it will take a few weeks and you will need to remove the drain hoses and tie them up or plug them to keep it in the engine.
    You want cleaning vinegar if you can find it , the higher the acidity level the better

    Amazon.com: Angela&Alex Pressure Washer Sandblasting Kit, 5000 PSI Wet Sandblaster Attachment with Goggle, 1/4 Inch Quick Disconnect Sandblasting Kit : Patio, Lawn & Garden
    how would i go about getting the vinegar into the motor?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. hemmjo

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 