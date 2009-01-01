|
RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?
I have an 01 RX DI that I bought after sitting for a long time. It runs perfect but after running on the hose for a few min, the temp alarm starts to go off. There doesn't appear to be water flowing out of the fitting at the bottom of the cylinders which leads me to believe the previous owner sucked up sand and never flushed. Is there something I can pour into the head like lime away that will dissolve the salt and break up the clog? Has anyone successfully done this? Water appears to be coming out of all the rest of the pissers.
Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?
No not really products like Saltaway don'tdo much and it it is salt good luck ever getting it apart, if it is sand I have had luck removing the head and vacuuming, picking and flushing it out that way.
Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?
It was ridden in salt water which is why I was trying to avoid taking the head off. I'm sure the bolts are going to break.
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
No not really products like Saltaway don'tdo much and it it is salt good luck ever getting it apart, if it is sand I have had luck removing the head and vacuuming, picking and flushing it out that way.
Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?
You can try a combo of air and water using an air compressor and a siphon attachment, but the issue is air will flow through the tiniest crack, water will not.
Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?
Should I remove the temp sensor in the head and blow compressed air through there? Where would I put a siphon attachement?
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
You can try a combo of air and water using an air compressor and a siphon attachment, but the issue is air will flow through the tiniest crack, water will not.
Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?
Originally Posted by LOUIS13
Should I remove the temp sensor in the head and blow compressed air through there? Where would I put a siphon attachement?
No that will do nothing, you need to backflush through whatever hose or fitting that is clogged. Of course you will be sucking up water with that hose and not sand, I just want to make that clear. It would probably also be a good idea to do this with the engine running so it doesn't hydrolock and hopefully the water will take some of the sand out along with it .
If you think it is salt vinegar works wonders but it will take a few weeks and you will need to remove the drain hoses and tie them up or plug them to keep it in the engine.
You want cleaning vinegar if you can find it , the higher the acidity level the better
Amazon.com: Angela&Alex Pressure Washer Sandblasting Kit, 5000 PSI Wet Sandblaster Attachment with Goggle, 1/4 Inch Quick Disconnect Sandblasting Kit : Patio, Lawn & Garden
Re: RX DI Sand/Salt Clog?
how would i go about getting the vinegar into the motor?
Originally Posted by WFO Speedracer
