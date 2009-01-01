|
2004 Waverunner FX140 Cruiser has the Beep Beeps
I have a problem my local repair shops have not been able to diagnose. My Waverunner starts and runs fine for up to an hour. Sometimes I will turn it off and then it won't start. Just beeps.
Other times I'll be riding it (again up to a hour) and the ski will just stall out. When I try to restart it just beeps. Disconnecting the battery and reconnecting does not reset it. However, letting it sit for a week, even with battery connected it will then start and run fine until the process repeats itself.
It does not appear to be overheating and pissing water correctly when running. Any thoughts on the cause?
Does it flash a check engine light when it beeps?
No - display does not light up at all other than red flashing light as it beeps as I recall
