Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2004 Waverunner FX140 Cruiser has the Beep Beeps #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location Lake Norman NC Posts 4 2004 Waverunner FX140 Cruiser has the Beep Beeps I have a problem my local repair shops have not been able to diagnose. My Waverunner starts and runs fine for up to an hour. Sometimes I will turn it off and then it won't start. Just beeps.

Other times I'll be riding it (again up to a hour) and the ski will just stall out. When I try to restart it just beeps. Disconnecting the battery and reconnecting does not reset it. However, letting it sit for a week, even with battery connected it will then start and run fine until the process repeats itself.



Does it flash a check engine light when it beeps?



