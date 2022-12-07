Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Miller Big Bore 951,1050, 1105, 1200 pistons #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2007 Location Pa Age 43 Posts 1,539 Miller Big Bore 951,1050, 1105, 1200 pistons New home of Mel Miller racing and the only place to buy Genuine Mel Miller parts this is a Presale for the latest version on Genuine Miller pistons, they can come coated or uncoated its your choice , uncoated pistons are $235 each must be paid for before order is placed this is a pre sale , sizes will be 92.45, 92.83.and 93.06 , I also will have larger sizes that will only work with Mel's triple port motor 93.45, 93.88 and 94.38ish Pm/Dm me with your interests, we here at Nickerson Performance accquired MRC from Mel Miller Octiber of 2021 we are the only Mel Miller backed company to repair and update your Miller motors , in house sleeving, resleeving, boring Miller spec porting big bore and stroker kits , we do all Miller motor combos 720,787, 951 and all of his stroker motors, all makes and models , I have his personal computer with all of his engine specs, diagrams. And other info..... if your parts are not coming from Nickerson Performance they are fakes, counterfeits dont be fooled ....new Miller 787 parts coming very soon 20221207_124215.jpg20221207_124211.jpg20221207_124208.jpg20221207_124147.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

