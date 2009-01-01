Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: small world #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2002 Location Rock Hill, SC Posts 588 small world I was in a sports bar in North Myrtle Beach last week and got to talking to a couple great guys, Ted Stawb and Dave Linville. Ted was wearing a Honda shirt and the conversation went that way. Turns out they worked in the Honda R&D facility in CA when the Aquatrax was being designed and tested. Then they moved to SC with the fabrication process. I mentioned I was the Honda technical moderator for PWCToday back then and my screen name was SuperJim. You would have thought I was a celebrity when I told them that! They were following the work and modifications I was doing then. They were starting to test a few high performance ecm's and Honda had plans to go full in on racing the Aquatrax. Unfortunately the economy took and dive and the PWC market fell on it's face. So all the fabrication equipment was sent back to Japan and that was the end on the Honda PWC. We exchanged contact info and plan to get together again to look at some old pictures and reminisce.

