2002 STX 1100 DI only running on 1 cylinder

I just purchased an 02 STX 1100 DI



the person who sold it to me did the following:

* Top end re-build, current compression is 120 PSI

* Replaced Coils

* Replaced Injectors

* Replaced computer



and the ski will only run on the front cylinder. All three cylinders have great spark. the previous owner also put the computer from his other machine that is running and still only running on 1 cylinder,



I did pull the CPS and am getting .431K Ohms.



