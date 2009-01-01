|
Conversion parts and WTB
Want to buy:
750 single carb intake manifold
750 big pin cylinder head C or D stamped w/ clean domes
Selling some good parts
Prices shipped OBO
Local pickup Kansas City
650
-Stator spliced for 550 conversion $60
-Bored intake manifold for SBN44 $40 just need an adapter
-Cases with thread repair $50
-Crank in decent shape make offer
-Reeds in great shape $30
-Flywheel $30
750
Dual Keihin manifold $25
-Exhaust manifold $25
-Dual Keihin 38 carbs $40
440/550
-NOT PICTURED Skat 17 JS550 impeller good shape $100
-Ocean Pro ride plate $60
-Mariner scoop grate $2
-440 SS pumps w/new seals $40
-440 Bored nozzle $40
-Lightened flywheel $55
