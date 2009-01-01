Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Conversion parts and WTB #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location Shawnee Kansas Age 24 Posts 80 Conversion parts and WTB Want to buy:

750 single carb intake manifold

750 big pin cylinder head C or D stamped w/ clean domes



Selling some good parts

Prices shipped OBO

Local pickup Kansas City



650

-Stator spliced for 550 conversion $60

-Bored intake manifold for SBN44 $40 just need an adapter

-Cases with thread repair $50

-Crank in decent shape make offer

-Reeds in great shape $30

-Flywheel $30

750

Dual Keihin manifold $25

-Exhaust manifold $25

-Dual Keihin 38 carbs $40

440/550

-NOT PICTURED Skat 17 JS550 impeller good shape $100

-Ocean Pro ride plate $60

-Mariner scoop grate $2

-440 SS pumps w/new seals $40

-440 Bored nozzle $40

-Lightened flywheel $55

650 mani.png

550fly.png440noz.pnglot2.png

