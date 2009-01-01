 Conversion parts and WTB
  Today, 02:20 PM #1
    Conversion parts and WTB

    Want to buy:
    750 single carb intake manifold
    750 big pin cylinder head C or D stamped w/ clean domes

    Selling some good parts
    Prices shipped OBO
    Local pickup Kansas City

    650
    -Stator spliced for 550 conversion $60
    -Bored intake manifold for SBN44 $40 just need an adapter
    -Cases with thread repair $50
    -Crank in decent shape make offer
    -Reeds in great shape $30
    -Flywheel $30
    750
    Dual Keihin manifold $25
    -Exhaust manifold $25
    -Dual Keihin 38 carbs $40
    440/550
    -NOT PICTURED Skat 17 JS550 impeller good shape $100
    -Ocean Pro ride plate $60
    -Mariner scoop grate $2
    -440 SS pumps w/new seals $40
    -440 Bored nozzle $40
    -Lightened flywheel $55
    '79 JS440
    '90 550SX
  Today, 02:24 PM #2
    Re: Conversion parts and WTB

    650 mani.png
    '79 JS440
    '90 550SX
  Today, 02:30 PM #3
    Re: Conversion parts and WTB

    550fly.png440noz.pnglot2.png
    '79 JS440
    '90 550SX
  Today, 03:44 PM #4
    Re: Conversion parts and WTB

    IMG_5481.jpgIMG_5482.jpgIMG_5483.jpgIMG_5484.jpgIMG_5485.jpg
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
