Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: New to the forum #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2023 Location East TN/Western NC Posts 2 New to the forum Hey everyone, new member here from East tn, but not new to lake life. I've got a js550 and custom tri toon that started life as a 96 Rivera Cruiser. I just bought an SX-R conversion project. I've stripped it down to a bare hull and rebuilding as best as my skills and wallet will allow. The latest issue I've found and need to deal with is water in the tray sides and bottom. Who ever installed the foot holds did a horrible job and they were not sealed well at all. They weren't glassed in and had big gaps where the adhesive they used didn't bond. I've read the Styrofoam kawasaki used in the SXR tray area does not absorb water. But it is very wet so how does someone go about dying it out. Wanting to get the hull sanded and all holes, chips, and cracks repaired sooner than later so I can start dry fitting everything and then paint.

Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,338 Re: New to the forum Welcome to the forum. Sounds like somebody with more money than sense bought an SXR back in the day. Tilt the ski nose high, drain plug out, and leave it a few days. Any standing water should find it's way out. Any remaining moisture should evaporate. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



Well the drain plug was a mess. Pvc plumbing cap shoved inside with tons of silicone in and over the cap. But I've got it opened and nose in the air. No water came pouring out but they foam is soaked.PXL_20230119_143628547.jpg

