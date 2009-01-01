 superjet oem mikuni hi and lo screws
  Today, 12:46 PM
    Felix #86
    Felix #86 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Dec 2010
    Location
    i dont know yet
    Posts
    127

    superjet oem mikuni hi and lo screws

    hi,

    on the never superjets carbs under the brass plugs are the oem screws can i use them to adjust the carb or do i need to the t handle ones
    i know with the t handle ones it is very easy to tune but my questions is if i can use the oem screws after i took the brass plug out just base jetting for an bone stock ski, or the tips are different shape or lengh THX
  Today, 01:03 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,342

    Re: superjet oem mikuni hi and lo screws

    Hot products has the low speed T screws , thread pitch is different
