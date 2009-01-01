|
superjet oem mikuni hi and lo screws
hi,
on the never superjets carbs under the brass plugs are the oem screws can i use them to adjust the carb or do i need to the t handle ones
i know with the t handle ones it is very easy to tune but my questions is if i can use the oem screws after i took the brass plug out just base jetting for an bone stock ski, or the tips are different shape or lengh THX
Re: superjet oem mikuni hi and lo screws
Hot products has the low speed T screws , thread pitch is different
