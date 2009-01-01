|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
2022 Seadoo RXP 300
For sale is my Seadoo RXP 300 2022.
It is in perfect condition and functions excellently complete with document,
It has a warranty until April 2024.
My price is $14,200 OBO
I am selling due to lack of time , it needs to be put back in operation.
If you're really interested, don't hesitate to send a message.
NO TIME WASTERS
