 2022 Seadoo RXP 300
  Today, 09:51 PM
    Donaldkrama
    2022 Seadoo RXP 300

    For sale is my Seadoo RXP 300 2022.

    It is in perfect condition and functions excellently complete with document,

    It has a warranty until April 2024.

    My price is $14,200 OBO

    I am selling due to lack of time , it needs to be put back in operation.

    If you're really interested, don't hesitate to send a message.

    NO TIME WASTERS
