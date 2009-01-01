Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2022 Seadoo RXP 300 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location USA Age 39 Posts 8 2022 Seadoo RXP 300 For sale is my Seadoo RXP 300 2022.



It is in perfect condition and functions excellently complete with document,



It has a warranty until April 2024.



My price is $14,200 OBO



I am selling due to lack of time , it needs to be put back in operation.



If you're really interested, don't hesitate to send a message.



NO TIME WASTERS Attached Images IMG0020.jpg (139.5 KB, 0 views)

IMG0020.jpg (139.5 KB, 0 views) IMG0024.jpg (138.1 KB, 0 views)

IMG0024.jpg (138.1 KB, 0 views) IMG0026.jpg (139.8 KB, 0 views)

IMG0026.jpg (139.8 KB, 0 views) IMG0023.jpg (151.7 KB, 0 views)

IMG0023.jpg (151.7 KB, 0 views) IMG0021.jpg (164.0 KB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules