Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS steering cable question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location VA Posts 84 JS steering cable question Question: is there anyway to get the play out of an older steering cable or do they just have to be replaced? I have a couple of old JS skis that are really loose feeling when going straight or on initiating turns. After looking at them they are tight at the connectors (replaced them a season ago) but the cable itself appears to be able to move a 1/4 of an inch or maybe more INSIDE the sheath. In other words I see the cable going in at one end of the sheath but not coming out the other for a bit. My thinking is that the inside of the cable sheath has worn and the cable just has more area in there to move and this causes the slack. Does this sound right? Before pulling them out I thought I would check with folks in the know. Thanks. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules