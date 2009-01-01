|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
SXR traction mats maybe?
Can anybody confirm what these are for? I think they are for an SXR but not 100% sure.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: SXR traction mats maybe?
How wide is the back of tray , sure looks like sxr or hydro space
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: SXR traction mats maybe?
Right at the rear of the tray where it curves outward is 17" wide. And from there to the front is just less than 30" long.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: SXR traction mats maybe?
Measured one of my 04s , that’s sxr mats
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: SXR traction mats maybe?
Thanks. Going to ebay unless somebody is interested.
