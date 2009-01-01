Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: SXR traction mats maybe? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,336 SXR traction mats maybe? Can anybody confirm what these are for? I think they are for an SXR but not 100% sure. Attached Images IMG_2404[1].jpg (126.4 KB, 13 views) http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,341 Re: SXR traction mats maybe? How wide is the back of tray , sure looks like sxr or hydro space #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,336 Re: SXR traction mats maybe? Right at the rear of the tray where it curves outward is 17" wide. And from there to the front is just less than 30" long. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,341 Re: SXR traction mats maybe? Measured one of my 04s , that’s sxr mats #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,336 Re: SXR traction mats maybe? Thanks. Going to ebay unless somebody is interested. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



