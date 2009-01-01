 SXR traction mats maybe?
  Today, 11:39 PM #1
    SXR traction mats maybe?

    Can anybody confirm what these are for? I think they are for an SXR but not 100% sure.
  Today, 12:15 PM #2
    Re: SXR traction mats maybe?

    How wide is the back of tray , sure looks like sxr or hydro space
  Today, 12:54 PM #3
    Re: SXR traction mats maybe?

    Right at the rear of the tray where it curves outward is 17" wide. And from there to the front is just less than 30" long.
  Today, 12:57 PM #4
    Re: SXR traction mats maybe?

    Measured one of my 04s , that’s sxr mats
  Today, 01:20 PM #5
    Re: SXR traction mats maybe?

    Thanks. Going to ebay unless somebody is interested.
