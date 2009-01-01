|
Super Jet Blaster and Other 701 Bilge Pump Blue Bracket
Yamaha Super Jet , Wave Blaster, and Other 701 Bilge Pump Bracket
Anodized Blue, Lightly Used
USA Made
Great Condition Fits Round Style Bilge Pump Strainers
Free Shipping in the USA
$15 Free Shipping
Mounts to the fire wall of all Water Craft Near the Bearing Housing
Call or text Joe # 267-670-1524 As I dont get messages regularly from this site. AE544424-AF52-4383-9458-287419546B71.jpeg6C8DF042-88D2-45AE-BD34-EF5120B66B80.jpeg9FBE9D51-E6F1-4065-9BF1-EFF740488720.jpeg
