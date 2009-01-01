|
1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor
IMG_5305.jpgIMG_5299.jpgKNLH0840.jpg
May part out, ski is complete. Puting a battery in it today to see what is up with it.
Re: 1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor
Dead hole back cylinder , bad combo meter so start system is locked out , bad SS switch , or it’s all good ?
Re: 1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor
115 per hole on my so so gauge BOOOOOM
Re: 1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor
What???? a 65u that doesn't have a dead hole? Buy those lottery tickets!!
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Re: 1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor
