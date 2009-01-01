 1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor
  Today, 12:59 PM #1
    troy boy
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,486

    1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor

    IMG_5305.jpgIMG_5299.jpgKNLH0840.jpg

    May part out, ski is complete. Puting a battery in it today to see what is up with it.
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 01:41 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,339

    Re: 1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor

    Dead hole back cylinder , bad combo meter so start system is locked out , bad SS switch , or it’s all good ?
  Today, 02:03 PM #3
    troy boy
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    West, Ga. SHOSUMSAK
    Age
    59
    Posts
    2,486

    Re: 1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor

    115 per hole on my so so gauge BOOOOOM
    Troy Boy with swillybobmagoo@gmail.com
  Today, 02:32 PM #4
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    7,328

    Re: 1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor

    What???? a 65u that doesn't have a dead hole? Buy those lottery tickets!!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Today, 02:39 PM #5
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,339

    Re: 1998 Yamaha XL 1200 parts NPV Motor

    One down
