1989 X2. $0547AC84-CEEE-4A76-83F6-9CBADA9F487D.jpegB398A310-2FC9-4B67-9D0C-2BFDA004E10B.jpeg2800

ready for mods.

has new seat cover, bars/grips, battery, graphics from a 91.

there is a set of mats that I will include.

It has been in storage for a few years, started right up today.

comes with the trailer.

can coordinate meetup for anyone traveling to Florida.

will be in Jacksonville Fl Saturday feb3.

Would trade for a tidy square one superjet or 750.

