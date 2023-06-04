Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST Freeride 2023 - Badgerland Jet Pilots #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 54 Posts 9,660 Blog Entries 5 Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST Freeride 2023 - Badgerland Jet Pilots I'm still retired, but figured I'd post some basic info up here as a favor to our Jet Blast management committee. It's just easier to have a lot of this stuff in one place where you can send the link to people who are interested in attending.



Official dates are Tuesday May 30th through Sunday June 4th, 2023.



This is our 12th consecutive year.



Same location as last year, The Rock.



Here is info and pictures from last year, to give you some ideas about the event.

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=497402



Re: Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST Freeride 2023 - Badgerland Jet Pilots

Message from Tommy, one of the primary organiziers...



Jetblast 2023

I am excited to say that we will be having our 12th annual jetski freeride event for 2023 from May 30th-June 4th. Always the week/weekend after memorial day. For 2023 we will be returning to The Rock. Everyone there loved having us and is looking forward to having us back next year.

Location of The Rock camping resort and bar is about 1 mile north of the hwy 82 bridge on the west side of the river and about 10 miles east of I-94.

Campsites are allowed to have 2 units/tents and up to 6 adults each. Therefore, everyone should try to put at least 4-6 adults on each campsite. If you’re unable to do this with your own group, please post up on the BJP Facebook page and try to buddy up with others. This will save you $$ and help us to accommodate everyone who wishes to attend.

Most of the campsites at The Rock are ideal for tents or small campers…just a few RV sites there, so people with larger RVs should try/plan to camp at Point Bluff, as the sites there are much better suited for RVs – with gravel, hook ups, etc… They are planning on having extra sites to accomodate larger campers and Rvs

The Rock has the famous “marina” with sand beach all the way around, as well as sand beach on the north end…and it is overall very flat, relative to what we had at HS, so parking/beaching skis is much easier – and people camping at Point Bluff (owned by the same people and is 1 mile south) will be able to leave skis at The Rock (in case water levels don’t allow enough beach space at Point Bluff).

We fully expect the campsites/cabins at both locations to sell out, so you will need to decide and commit soon.

Both campgrounds have very nice bars right next to the camping areas and bathrooms are nearby as well. There are also some excellent restaurants/bars in the nearby area, for those who wish to explore a bit. Keep in mind this area is about 10 miles north of where we have been, and the residents/businesses in this area truly do not consider themselves as “the Dells”, so this means prices are considerably lower and customer service is considerably better. All of those who have spent time in this area can attest to this. Everything from the bar to bathrooms to even your ski is well within walking distance so no need to worry about big hills and having to walk a marathon within the campground, but in the meantime you can call or text Heather (414-732-1900) at The Rock to start booking, and let her know it is for Jet Blast 2023. The price per day for each campsite will be $30 per night and $35 per night on the weekend.

After some awesome sponsors last year we already have some great ones who have donated parts and I cannot wait to see who will be a sponsor by end of May 2023.

We do have a 1996 superjet for the fundraiser saturday. There are already some awesome parts that are donated and all sorts of work being done to it to get it up and going by quite a few people. Get your projects started and finished in time to show them off by jetblast!



Re: Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST Freeride 2023 - Badgerland Jet Pilots

You can win a RN Superjet this year:

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=498415



Re: Wisconsin Dells JET BLAST Freeride 2023 - Badgerland Jet Pilots

You can win a cool beach stand, leap-frog stand, dual fuel jug combo set up this year:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=499085



