Top Dog
Strange Seadoo XP X4 bracked identification?
Can anyone help to identify what this bracket may belong to? It was mounted to 2 of the front stator housing cover 10mm bolts on a modded 1996 Seadoo XP X4 787 engine I bought years ago. It didn't have anything mounted to it and best I can remember it was mounted on the right front area of the stator housing cover to the right of the front motor mount.
Some kind of aftermarket accessories mounting bracket? The jetski did have a Spec 2 pipe on it, but nothing I could find related to this part.
Thanks in advance.
IMG_9874.jpg
