Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Drowned STX 12F, now no spark. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location Wyong Creek Age 62 Posts 1 Drowned STX 12F, now no spark. I managed to flood and nearly sink my ski a couple of days ago due to the flushing fitting coming loose and I didn't spot it until it was too late.



I've drained the airbox, and intake manifold, pumped all the water out of the cylinders, sprayed WD40 into the cylinders and dried everything I can think of.



Problem is, I've now got no spark. Fuel pump is working, engine cranks over fine, just no spark,



