I managed to flood and nearly sink my ski a couple of days ago due to the flushing fitting coming loose and I didn't spot it until it was too late.

I've drained the airbox, and intake manifold, pumped all the water out of the cylinders, sprayed WD40 into the cylinders and dried everything I can think of.

Problem is, I've now got no spark. Fuel pump is working, engine cranks over fine, just no spark,

Not sure where to go from here???? Any ideas???