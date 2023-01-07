|
87 JS550 and 82 JS440 California $800
Both skis complete. 550 starts and runs. 440 does run, but needs choke to stay running. Both all stock, fresh water skis. Sat for years need to be cleaned up. I bought as projects but have some other priorities right now. No paperwork. Asking $800 for both. Firm 8057202567 located in Santa Maria ca
