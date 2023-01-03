Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Project pre 08 rn build buoy chaser #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2003 Location Huntington Beach Posts 103 Project pre 08 rn build buoy chaser Been procrastinating on this rebuild of this old 97 Superjet. My last build was a 97 for surf riding and this one will be for closed course riding. Story behind the ski is it was my sisters limited race ski in the late 90s through early 2000s. It sat in storage for quite some time. I plan on building it into a mild super stock with all the Bolt-ons and modern handling components of todays generation. Im sticking with a bpipe platform because after racing years in the old super stock class, I have had my fill of dampener replacements and welding . Thanks to everybody on this forum for all the great build threads gave, it gave me good Headstart on where Im going with this build (especially motorheads build). Notable flea bay finds are an rpot hood and 142mm 12v mag pump. Protec drop nozzle was on her limited, so that was a score! Todays work was in mainly teardown so I can start sanding and painting. It was cool taking a look at the vintage stickers on the ski along with the old-school gator turf.







