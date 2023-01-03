Been procrastinating on this rebuild of this old 97 Superjet. My last build was a 97 for surf riding and this one will be for closed course riding. Story behind the ski is it was my sisters limited race ski in the late 90s through early 2000s. It sat in storage for quite some time. I plan on building it into a mild super stock with all the Bolt-ons and modern handling components of todays generation. Im sticking with a bpipe platform because after racing years in the old super stock class, I have had my fill of dampener replacements and welding . Thanks to everybody on this forum for all the great build threads gave, it gave me good Headstart on where Im going with this build (especially motorheads build). Notable flea bay finds are an rpot hood and 142mm 12v mag pump. Protec drop nozzle was on her limited, so that was a score! Todays work was in mainly teardown so I can start sanding and painting. It was cool taking a look at the vintage stickers on the ski along with the old-school gator turf.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk