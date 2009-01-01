|
Head bolts, 701 61x
Are A2-70 Stainless Steel bolt strength good for head bolts replacement? Ive replaced head gasket twice in it life and wanting stainless for corrosion resistance. Original bolts flaking ect. There acceptable but heads of bolts are flaking and just age also.
Re: Head bolts, 701 61x
That's about the same as a grade 8......good to go!
Re: Head bolts, 701 61x
Thanks, didnt see any definite equal to grade 8 bolts info. Everything i research briefly was beating around the bush but never stating it. Thanks for u time and effort
