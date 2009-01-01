 Head bolts, 701 61x
  Yesterday, 11:30 PM
    4ftswells
    Head bolts, 701 61x

    Are A2-70 Stainless Steel bolt strength good for head bolts replacement? Ive replaced head gasket twice in it life and wanting stainless for corrosion resistance. Original bolts flaking ect. There acceptable but heads of bolts are flaking and just age also.
  Today, 12:41 AM
    Myself
    Re: Head bolts, 701 61x

    That's about the same as a grade 8......good to go!
  Today, 01:54 AM
    4ftswells
    Re: Head bolts, 701 61x

    Thanks, didnt see any definite equal to grade 8 bolts info. Everything i research briefly was beating around the bush but never stating it. Thanks for u time and effort
