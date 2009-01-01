Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Head bolts, 701 61x #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2007 Location North carolina Age 41 Posts 202 Head bolts, 701 61x Are A2-70 Stainless Steel bolt strength good for head bolts replacement? Ive replaced head gasket twice in it life and wanting stainless for corrosion resistance. Original bolts flaking ect. There acceptable but heads of bolts are flaking and just age also. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 46 Posts 7,308 Re: Head bolts, 701 61x That's about the same as a grade 8......good to go! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



That's about the same as a grade 8......good to go!



