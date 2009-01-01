OEM 144MM Yamaha Impeller OEM PART fits
Yamaha wave blaster 1, Super Jet, VXR and other WaveRunners.
Lightly used
no corrosion
good condition
original Yamaha port
can ship in the USA FREE SHIPPING
$80 or best reasonable Offer
call or text Joe, 267-670-1524
Any questions text or call. Joe, 267-670-1524