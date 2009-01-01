I have tons of 650sx parts plus complete jet ski for sale. Im located by London, Ontario, Canada. I will ship parts to Canada or US but shipping will be expensive on oversized or heavy parts and local pick up will be preferred. I have ads you can check out on Facebook marketplace or kijiji to see what I have available. Would like to sell everything as a package for $2500 cnd($1850 US) obo. Pm me with any questions or offers, thanks!
https://m.facebook.com/marketplace/i...5495426154374/
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...teLocale=en_CA
if the links do not work, let me know and ill
help out.