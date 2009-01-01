Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx tons of parts, located by London, Ontario #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2009 Location ontario, canada Age 37 Posts 110 650sx tons of parts, located by London, Ontario I have tons of 650sx parts plus complete jet ski for sale. Im located by London, Ontario, Canada. I will ship parts to Canada or US but shipping will be expensive on oversized or heavy parts and local pick up will be preferred. I have ads you can check out on Facebook marketplace or kijiji to see what I have available. Would like to sell everything as a package for $2500 cnd($1850 US) obo. Pm me with any questions or offers, thanks!



https://m.facebook.com/marketplace/i...5495426154374/



https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...teLocale=en_CA



if the links do not work, let me know and ill

help out. Rob West



1988 650sx - 44 Sbn, pro k f/a, hot products cover, mariner water box, stock exhaust mod, ocean pro ride plate, westcoast scoop intake grate,etc.

1989 650sx- spare parts or future project Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules