Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 440 steering cable tricks? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,877 Blog Entries 1 440 steering cable tricks? Any good tricks to replacing a 1983 440 steering cable… the one with the 90’ bend on the carb end? Think I can pull a new one in if I cut the bend off the old one first.

Any suggestions?

Thanks! "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,877 Blog Entries 1 Re: 440 steering cable tricks? Oops meant throttle cable! "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 3,331 Re: 440 steering cable tricks? Pull thru from top to bottom , run a wire fish tape tool down pole to pull thru from the bottom to top , r&r gas tank to get some fightin room , also remove steer cable perch mount for workin room #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,877 Blog Entries 1 Re: 440 steering cable tricks? Originally Posted by Bionic racing Originally Posted by Pull thru from top to bottom , run a wire fish tape tool down pole to pull thru from the bottom to top , r&r gas tank to get some fightin room , also remove steer cable perch mount for workin room "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

