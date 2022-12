Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Superjet Parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,126 Yamaha Superjet Parts * ProWatercraft ride plate - Originally for 08+, but additional holes were made to fit 08 and older SJ as well. Good shape otherwise - $130 shipped



* Worx 205 Intake Grate - Good shape - $115 shipped



* RRP Steering nozzle - New - Replacement RRP Steering Nozzle for the RRP 144mm Tilt Kit. May also fit 62T nozzles, but cannot confirm. $125 shipped



OEM 62T CDI - Zero issues - $65 shipped

