Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 GP1200r part out (Ohio) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,383 2001 GP1200r part out (Ohio) Parting out a GP1200r. The hull is in good/fair shape and only has 1 small gouge in the hull. Itís too nice to cut up. I do not have a title for it. The only parts i have for it are what you see in the pictures. Iíd like to sell it all as is to free up space but, i will take offers on single parts. Thereís a lot of great stuff left. Complete pump with skat trak prop, seat, bumbers, storage lids, etc.



Please message me an offer and a contact number as Iím not on here much. Thank you. Attached Images 457C9F2A-A9E5-4A0D-B6BE-D2E656C0F415.jpeg (2.37 MB, 0 views)

457C9F2A-A9E5-4A0D-B6BE-D2E656C0F415.jpeg (2.37 MB, 0 views) 9B3151E6-CDA3-482E-8858-5210C6C2B17D.jpeg (4.10 MB, 0 views) Im addicted... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules