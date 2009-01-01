PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Yamaha 64x 760 high compression head
This is a stock head that I rechambered and milled for high compression. Still slightly staggered as oem. Depending on your setup this will be anywhere from 170-190psi.......95-100 octane fuel. $150 shipped.
Attached Images
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread.
(0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
You
may not post new threads You
may not post replies You
may not post attachments You
may not edit your posts
Forum Rules