  1. Today, 07:19 PM #1
    Factory pipes. And coffman exhaust forsale

    I have a factory pipe sxr 800 wet pipe forsale $800 shipped not perfect but functional. Head pipe water screws have bin machined to use a larger custom screw. As when I bout the pipe someone did a horrible attempt to put oversized screws in and let's just say my 18 month old daughter could of done better.

    Also have a factory pipes chamber from a 750 ss xi 750. Chamber is cracked from previous owner not knowing how to install a pipe. Repairable. Has all parts to relocate the ebox over the battery, And adapter to mount to the head pipe $500 shipped.

    Next pipe is also from a 750 ss xi its a coffman "rocket pipe" i believe was what the gray pipes were called i could be wrong. I have a oem 4 bolt round manifold. The coffman headpipe, chamber, and waterbox. Out of all three this is the only pipe I actually got to run. And it ran well. $800 shipped

    Prices are obo. I've got unexpected bills I gotta pay. Pictures coming soon merry Christmas.
  2. Today, 07:22 PM #2
    Re: Factory pipes. And coffman exhaust forsale

    20221221_174504.jpg20221221_174510.jpg20221221_175128.jpg20221221_175136.jpg

    Coffman 750 ss xi pipe $800 shipped obo
  3. Today, 07:25 PM #3
    Re: Factory pipes. And coffman exhaust forsale

    20221221_175208.jpg20221221_175215.jpg20221221_175230.jpg20221221_175339.jpg20221221_175440.jpg

    Factory pipes 750 ss xi chamber cracked needs welded $500 shipped obo
  4. Today, 07:36 PM #4
    Re: Factory pipes. And coffman exhaust forsale

    20221221_175513.jpg20221221_175734.jpg20221221_175751.jpg20221221_175804.jpg20221221_175816.jpg
    20221221_175825.jpg

    Factory pipes sxr 800 wet pipe $800 shipped obo. At some pipe the head pipe was clearanced for power valves and the previous owner tried to fill it with weld. I had a machine shop the was recommended to me by Chris Newmiller do the repair on the adjuster screws as Newmiller was very backed up and outsourcing some work. Repair was done well very happy. I wish I could of used the pipe.
  5. Today, 09:48 PM #5
    Re: Factory pipes. And coffman exhaust forsale

    Yep that’s a rocket pipe , I’ve got one that’s going in a SC , with a 760 Yamaha engine , adaptor plate to make it possible , until I find a bigger , 6” belly pipe that fits , has the correct exit size for a Yamaha engine @ stinger and waterbox
