2006 Kawasaki SXR800

Location - Indianapolis, IN



Selling my very nice 2006 Kawasaki sxr800. Ski is in great condition. All stock besides a couple cosmetic mods (listed below)



Blowsion carbon nose with bow pin

Blowsion billet finger throttle

Blowsion 0 degree bars

Blowsion billet exhaust flange

Blowsion pole spring

Odi grips



Asking $5200



Happy to send more pics and info upon request. Text for fastest response 317nine0287five1





















Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk

13 SuperJet

95 HX

