650 sx ts sc sts milled head
This was a damaged head that I rechambered and milled to 32cc. Nice little bump in compression over a stock head and will still run great on 91 octane gas. $125 shipped. If you send me a good core I'll take $30 off!
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
