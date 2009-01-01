 Yamaha 66v GPR XLT 1200 milled head
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Hydro-Turf

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:41 PM #1
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    7,298

    Yamaha 66v GPR XLT 1200 milled head

    This head was damaged on the center cylinder. The pocket still shows a few marks that won't affect it at all. I rechambered it and milled it down to 42cc. That will put a 66v right up to 145-ish (+/-) psi compression. Perfect for premium pump gas. $175 shipped. If you send me a good core I'll take $40 off!
    Attached Images Attached Images
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:49 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    3,328

    Re: Yamaha 66v GPR XLT 1200 milled head

    Got any 1300 heads done same way ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:52 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    46
    Posts
    7,298

    Re: Yamaha 66v GPR XLT 1200 milled head

    I don't........but if you want to send me one I could set it up however you want it.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 