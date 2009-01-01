PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Yamaha 66v GPR XLT 1200 milled head
This head was damaged on the center cylinder. The pocket still shows a few marks that won't affect it at all. I rechambered it and milled it down to 42cc. That will put a 66v right up to 145-ish (+/-) psi compression. Perfect for premium pump gas. $175 shipped. If you send me a good core I'll take $40 off!
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Got any 1300 heads done same way ?
I don't........but if you want to send me one I could set it up however you want it.
Forum Rules